Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Purchased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,300 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $14,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Elevance Health by 86.8% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 278,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,281,000 after acquiring an additional 129,364 shares during the last quarter. Canoe Financial LP increased its position in Elevance Health by 158.1% during the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after buying an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Elevance Health by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 52,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,663,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Elevance Health by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 55,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,060,000 after acquiring an additional 4,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $580.00 target price on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 target price (up previously from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America increased their price target on Elevance Health from $621.00 to $646.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Baird R W raised Elevance Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $601.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Stock Performance

NYSE ELV traded up $1.11 on Thursday, hitting $541.12. 615,037 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,048,100. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day moving average is $526.10 and its 200 day moving average is $502.19. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $412.00 and a 52 week high of $550.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.54 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $42.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.49 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $9.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

