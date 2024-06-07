Eguana Technologies (CVE:EGT) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.02

Eguana Technologies Inc. (CVE:EGT – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.02 and traded as low as C$0.02. Eguana Technologies shares last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 62,800 shares traded.

Eguana Technologies Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$6.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.02. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,246.85.

Eguana Technologies Company Profile

Eguana Technologies Inc designs and manufactures residential and commercial energy storage systems for fuel cell, photovoltaic, and battery applications in Canada, Asia, Australia, Europe, and the United States. The company provides its products under the Enduro, Evolve, and Elevate brand names. The company was formerly known as Sustainable Energy Technologies Ltd.

Further Reading

