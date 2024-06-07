Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN) Shares Sold by Karpus Management Inc.

Karpus Management Inc. reduced its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:EVN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,445 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,250 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 123,134 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,209,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 13,049 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 4,382 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 41.4% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 18,607 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 244,617 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust by 2.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 275,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Price Performance

NYSE:EVN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.09. 14,827 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,224. Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.64 and a one year high of $10.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.99.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Dividend Announcement

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.0461 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in investment grade municipal obligations of various sectors, such as cogeneration, education, electric utilities, general obligations, healthcare, hospital, housing, transportation, and nursing home.

