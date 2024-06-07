easyJet (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $6.58

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.58 and traded as low as $6.20. easyJet shares last traded at $6.32, with a volume of 1,758 shares traded.

easyJet Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.54.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc operates as a low-cost airline carrier in Europe. The company engages in the provision of holiday packages; aircraft trading and leasing activities; development of building projects; financing and insurance business; and tour operator activities. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Luton, the United Kingdom.

