EARNZ (LON:VDTK) Trading 9.1% Higher

EARNZ plc (LON:VDTK – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 9.1% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 0.13 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.12 ($0.00). 7,287,739 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 100% from the average session volume of 3,636,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.11 ($0.00).

EARNZ Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.10. The company has a market capitalization of £1.15 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 0.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 0.17.

EARNZ Company Profile

Verditek PLC operates as a clean technology company in the United Kingdom, Italy, and rest of Europe. It manufactures and commercializes solar technologies, and lightweight flexible solar panels. The company's solar modules are used in various applications, such as transportation, real estate, consumer retail, and telecom sectors, as well as in caravans and holiday homes, solar carports and electric vehicle charging, and hotel, safari, glamping, and corporate events; and military, disaster relief, and construction camps.

