DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Trading Up 4%

Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) were up 4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $16.58 and last traded at $16.50. Approximately 2,018,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 20% from the average daily volume of 2,527,624 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of DXC Technology in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.77.

DXC Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.15.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 18.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DXC Technology

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DXC. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3,525.9% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology Company Profile

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

Featured Articles

