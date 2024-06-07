Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Purchased by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 96.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 789,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 387,038 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $76,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 59.1% during the 4th quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 471 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.46.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total value of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $1,549,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 437,464 shares in the company, valued at $45,190,031.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.79, for a total transaction of $1,027,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,057,253.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,695 shares of company stock worth $2,750,815 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:DUK traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $102.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 735,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,979,535. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.43. The company has a market capitalization of $79.35 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.78. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.06 and a fifty-two week high of $104.87.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.31 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 9.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 103.02%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

