Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG) Shares Purchased by Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd

Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd lifted its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. (NYSE:DPG – Free Report) by 72.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,200 shares during the quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd’s holdings in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000. CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Tampa Bay LLC acquired a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $293,000.

Insider Transactions at Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund

In other news, CEO David D. Jr. Grumhaus purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,260.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,360. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Announces Dividend

Shares of NYSE DPG traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.00. 17,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,023. Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.90 and a 52-week high of $13.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 17th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.40%.

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Infrastructure Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

