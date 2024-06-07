Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) Price Target Cut to $10.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.45% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Duckhorn Portfolio from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.86.

Duckhorn Portfolio Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NAPA traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,212,138 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,580. The company has a 50-day moving average of $8.28 and a 200-day moving average of $9.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $871.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.21, a P/E/G ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.27. Duckhorn Portfolio has a 12 month low of $7.45 and a 12 month high of $14.46.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.17. The company had revenue of $103.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.38 million. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 16.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duckhorn Portfolio will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total value of $224,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 125,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $224,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,326 shares in the company, valued at $1,126,680.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Deirdre Mahlan sold 29,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.23, for a total transaction of $273,955.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 104,590 shares in the company, valued at $965,365.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duckhorn Portfolio

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 46.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 124.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 14,436 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 63.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 21,601 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 3.5% in the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 40,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 114,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. The company offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. It sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

Featured Articles

