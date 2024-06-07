Douglas Dynamics, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:PLOW)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 6th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.295 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th.

Douglas Dynamics has raised its dividend by an average of 1.8% annually over the last three years. Douglas Dynamics has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Douglas Dynamics to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.18 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.1%.

Douglas Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLOW traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.93. The company had a trading volume of 137,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,002. The firm has a market cap of $575.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.61. Douglas Dynamics has a one year low of $21.35 and a one year high of $35.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Douglas Dynamics ( NYSE:PLOW Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.05). Douglas Dynamics had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $95.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.50 million. On average, research analysts predict that Douglas Dynamics will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on PLOW. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Monday, April 8th.

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

