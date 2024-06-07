Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Raised to C$136.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$136.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$100.00 to C$110.00 in a research report on Friday, April 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Dollarama from a sector perform market weight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$124.00 to C$133.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$98.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$126.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$113.27.

DOL opened at C$126.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$116.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$105.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,137.89, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 1.93. Dollarama has a twelve month low of C$80.81 and a twelve month high of C$129.16. The firm has a market cap of C$35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.72, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.52.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 4th. The company reported C$1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.10. Dollarama had a net margin of 17.22% and a return on equity of 493.80%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dollarama will post 4.5049541 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $0.092 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This is an increase from Dollarama’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.43%.

In related news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total value of C$7,059,410.00. In related news, Director John Assaly sold 1,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$114.55, for a total value of C$153,378.30. Also, Senior Officer Geoffrey Peter Robillard sold 60,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$116.30, for a total transaction of C$7,059,410.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,623 shares of company stock worth $8,058,311. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

