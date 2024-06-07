Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Rating Reiterated by Rosenblatt Securities

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $98.00 target price on the electronics maker’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 11th.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on DLB

Dolby Laboratories Stock Performance

Dolby Laboratories stock opened at $80.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.82 and a beta of 0.99. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $75.87 and a 1 year high of $91.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.94.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $364.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.98 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 10.15%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dolby Laboratories

In other Dolby Laboratories news, EVP Mark Andrew Sherman sold 2,283 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.62, for a total transaction of $181,772.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,643,836.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 39.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dolby Laboratories

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,502,463 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $544,711,000 after purchasing an additional 107,713 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 5,246,122 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,808,000 after purchasing an additional 239,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,902,295 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $388,556,000 after acquiring an additional 523,250 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,572,346 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $221,685,000 after acquiring an additional 578,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Dolby Laboratories by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,324,244 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $194,702,000 after acquiring an additional 233,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment at the cinema, DTV transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, home entertainment devices, and automobiles. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, a digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and various media devices.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.