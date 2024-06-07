DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Price Target Lowered to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $65.00 to $62.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.52% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group upgraded DocuSign from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, April 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on DocuSign from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on DocuSign from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on DOCU

DocuSign Stock Performance

DOCU traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $52.31. 11,712,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,963,529. DocuSign has a twelve month low of $38.11 and a twelve month high of $64.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.86 and its 200-day moving average is $56.03. The company has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 145.31, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.89.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.06. DocuSign had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 2.68%. The firm had revenue of $712.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.05 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at DocuSign

In other DocuSign news, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total value of $861,515.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $510,842.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other DocuSign news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total transaction of $27,405.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $366,206.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Shute sold 15,109 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.02, for a total transaction of $861,515.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $510,842.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,512 shares of company stock worth $2,746,767 in the last 90 days. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DocuSign

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Coatue Management LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $288,274,000. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of DocuSign by 316.6% during the first quarter. Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,417,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597,489 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in DocuSign in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,826,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DocuSign by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,908,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,157,000 after buying an additional 1,136,948 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DocuSign by 77.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,215,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,057,000 after buying an additional 531,682 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DocuSign

(Get Free Report)

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.