Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Shares Bought by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its position in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 44.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 17,842 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $6,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFS. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 3,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 6,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 43,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV increased its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 31,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,541,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co raised its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.5% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 24,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DFS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Discover Financial Services from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.29.

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

NYSE:DFS opened at $122.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $124.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.03. Discover Financial Services has a 12 month low of $79.04 and a 12 month high of $131.65. The firm has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($1.88). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.58 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 22nd. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.93%.

Discover Financial Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

Featured Stories

