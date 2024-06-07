Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Stake Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,608,985 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,878,140 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 7.81% of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF worth $729,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFUV. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 15.9% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,698,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,098,000 after acquiring an additional 2,431,740 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of the South acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $72,071,000. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 16,271,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,636,000 after buying an additional 1,411,505 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,806,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,659,000.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $39.61. 108,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,027. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.63 and a beta of 0.85. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a 1-year low of $31.76 and a 1-year high of $40.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.22.

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

