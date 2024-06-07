Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,122 shares during the quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUS. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,728,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,583,000 after purchasing an additional 213,455 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,284,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,398,000 after buying an additional 11,050 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 461.7% in the fourth quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,762,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,511,000 after buying an additional 1,448,658 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,747,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,324,000 after acquiring an additional 6,475 shares during the period. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management now owns 1,680,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,620,000 after acquiring an additional 212,336 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

DFUS stock opened at $57.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.10. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.39 and a fifty-two week high of $58.04.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (DFUS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes weighted by market capitalization in seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUS was launched on Sep 25, 2001 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.