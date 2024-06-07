Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:DFGP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 159,850 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 30% from the previous session’s volume of 122,959 shares.The stock last traded at $52.96 and had previously closed at $53.27.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.74.

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.0834 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF

Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,353,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,868,000. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,914,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,333,000.

The Dimensional Global Core Plus Fixed Income ETF (DFGP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed, seeking to maximize total returns through investments in the global fixed income space. Holdings include debt securities of any credit quality and maturity within 20 years.

