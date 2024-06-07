Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) Price Target Raised to $160.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Royal Bank of Canada from $144.00 to $160.00 in a research note published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

DLR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Digital Realty Trust from $143.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised Digital Realty Trust from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $144.65.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $147.11 on Monday. Digital Realty Trust has a one year low of $100.30 and a one year high of $154.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $142.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $140.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.86 and a beta of 0.57.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 135.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Digital Realty Trust

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,503,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,986,458,000 after acquiring an additional 951,567 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,141,890,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,647,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,046,522,000 after acquiring an additional 394,682 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,829,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after acquiring an additional 97,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,680,249 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,143,000 after acquiring an additional 182,100 shares in the last quarter. 99.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

