DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC lowered its stake in DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX – Free Report) by 49.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,010 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,604 shares during the quarter. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in DHI Group were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 756.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,309,731 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,740 shares in the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in DHI Group by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 1,472,992 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after purchasing an additional 172,637 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DHI Group by 35,594.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 158,126 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 157,683 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of DHI Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,436 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DHI Group by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 531,181 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after buying an additional 170,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DHX traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.10. 1,708 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 221,116. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. DHI Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.51 million, a P/E ratio of 53.76 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.46.

DHI Group ( NYSE:DHX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.02. DHI Group had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $36.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Analysts predict that DHI Group, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on DHX shares. StockNews.com cut shares of DHI Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of DHI Group in a report on Tuesday, May 28th.

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals and other select online communities in the United States. Its solutions include talent profiles; job postings; employer branding; and other services comprising virtual and live career events, sourcing services, and content and data services that provides tailored content to help professionals manage their careers and provide employers insight into recruiting strategies and trends.

