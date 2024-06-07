DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Stake Raised by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp raised its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 105,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,202 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in DexCom were worth $13,058,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DexCom during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 99.3% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 277 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 120.6% in the 4th quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 353 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at DexCom

In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,560 shares in the company, valued at $8,055,854.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Matthew Vincent Dolan sold 1,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.81, for a total value of $274,241.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,839,974.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total transaction of $77,744.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,055,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock worth $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DexCom Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXCM traded down $2.78 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $115.30. 3,509,352 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,931,550. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.13 and a 200 day moving average of $125.61. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. The business had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.20 million. On average, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of DexCom from $144.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Raymond James raised their target price on DexCom from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on DexCom in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.94.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Featured Stories

