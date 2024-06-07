DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 77.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,272 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 202,606 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in DexCom were worth $7,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DexCom in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,701,000. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of DexCom by 80.1% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 3,323 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of DexCom by 36.9% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,432 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,160,961 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $201,618,000 after purchasing an additional 28,621 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $79,411.25. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,611,765. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total value of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 187,293 shares of company stock valued at $25,295,452. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
DexCom Price Performance
Shares of DXCM opened at $115.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.61. The stock has a market cap of $45.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.22. DexCom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.53.
DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The medical device company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $921.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $911.20 million. DexCom had a net margin of 16.82% and a return on equity of 31.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.
DexCom Profile
DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.
