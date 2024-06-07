Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target to GBX 535

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.
