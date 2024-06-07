Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Polar Capital (LON:POLR) Price Target to GBX 535

Polar Capital (LON:POLR – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 500 ($6.41) to GBX 535 ($6.85) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and issued a GBX 515 ($6.60) target price on shares of Polar Capital in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

Get Polar Capital alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on POLR

Polar Capital Price Performance

Insider Activity

Shares of LON POLR opened at GBX 551 ($7.06) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £559.54 million, a P/E ratio of 1,574.29, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 529.61 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 475.24. Polar Capital has a twelve month low of GBX 385 ($4.93) and a twelve month high of GBX 599 ($7.67).

In other news, insider Gavin Rochussen purchased 18,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 550 ($7.05) per share, for a total transaction of £100,974.50 ($129,371.56). Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Polar Capital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Polar Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polar Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.