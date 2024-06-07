DEI (DEI) Trading 29.5% Lower Over Last Week

DEI (DEI) traded down 14.2% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 7th. One DEI token can now be purchased for $0.0113 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. DEI has a total market cap of $84.29 million and $30.27 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, DEI has traded down 29.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.89 or 0.00115508 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.03 or 0.00008715 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0814 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DEI Profile

DEI is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. The official website for DEI is deus.finance.

DEI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEI should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

