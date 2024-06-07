Decred Achieves Market Capitalization of $339.27 Million (DCR)

Decred (DCR) traded 1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 7th. Over the last week, Decred has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar. Decred has a market capitalization of $339.27 million and approximately $2.48 million worth of Decred was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decred coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.06 or 0.00029974 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.17 or 0.00084210 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.46 or 0.00012046 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001426 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000099 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $48,079.75 or 0.67698358 BTC.

About Decred

Decred (CRYPTO:DCR) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the BLAKE256 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2016. Decred’s total supply is 16,109,085 coins. Decred’s official Twitter account is @decredproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. Decred’s official website is decred.org. The Reddit community for Decred is https://reddit.com/r/decred and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Decred is medium.com/decred.

Decred Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Decred (DCR) is a hybrid PoW/PoS blockchain-based cryptocurrency, designed to ensure community involvement, open governance, and sustainable development funding. Stakeholders, or DCR holders, play a pivotal role in determining consensus rules, the blockchain’s evolution, and treasury funds allocation. Block rewards in Decred are split between PoW miners (10%), stakeholders (80%), and the Decred Treasury (10%). Stakeholders can stake their DCR for voting tickets, which grants them the power to vote on rule change proposals and approve PoW miners’ work. The Decred Treasury’s usage is decided via Politeia proposals and voting by live ticket holders. Launched in 2016 by co-founders including Alex and Jake Yocom-Piatt, Decred aims to create a truly decentralized cryptocurrency governed actively by its community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decred directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decred should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Decred using one of the exchanges listed above.

