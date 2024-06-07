DE Burlo Group Inc. Invests $274,000 in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

DE Burlo Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $274,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FI. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,705,241,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,329,623,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $960,592,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $900,674,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $874,377,000. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 24,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $3,588,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 163,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,477,911.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 111,575 shares of company stock valued at $17,022,387. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.83.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FI traded up $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.58. The stock had a trading volume of 138,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,211. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.11 and a 52 week high of $159.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.11. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

