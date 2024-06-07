Davis Commodities (NASDAQ:DTCK) Shares Up 7.5%

Shares of Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Get Free Report) rose 7.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.20 and last traded at $1.15. Approximately 30,406 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average daily volume of 204,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.07.

Davis Commodities Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Davis Commodities

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Davis Commodities stock. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Davis Commodities Limited (NASDAQ:DTCK – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. DGS Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Davis Commodities at the end of the most recent quarter. 81.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Davis Commodities Company Profile

Davis Commodities Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an agricultural commodity trading company in Asia, Africa, and the Middle East. The company trades in agricultural commodities, including sugar, rice, and oil and fat products under the Maxwill, Lin, and Taffy brands. It also provides warehouse storage and logistic, as well as agency services.

