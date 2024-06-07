Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Sonnipe Ltd

Sonnipe Ltd increased its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 30.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,117 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. Danaher accounts for about 0.1% of Sonnipe Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Sonnipe Ltd’s holdings in Danaher were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Danaher news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total transaction of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.58, for a total value of $172,454.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 116,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,304,483.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rainer Blair sold 47,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.22, for a total transaction of $11,756,953.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,908,273.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 148,783 shares of company stock valued at $37,536,717 over the last 90 days. 11.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Danaher Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of DHR stock traded down $2.20 on Friday, hitting $265.78. 423,743 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,705,832. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $251.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $196.86 billion, a PE ratio of 45.06, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.85. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $182.09 and a twelve month high of $269.11.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 16.78% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The company’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.36 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on DHR. HSBC upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $250.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Danaher from $259.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $269.29.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

