DA Davidson Trims GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Target Price to $50.00

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Free Report) had its price target cut by DA Davidson from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citic Securities started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of GitLab in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of GitLab from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of GitLab from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $67.70.

GitLab Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of GTLB stock opened at $44.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.04 and a beta of 0.44. GitLab has a fifty-two week low of $40.19 and a fifty-two week high of $78.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.88.

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $163.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.89 million. GitLab had a negative net margin of 68.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.26) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GitLab will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total value of $3,364,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 346,146 shares in the company, valued at $19,411,867.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Brian G. Robins sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $3,364,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,411,867.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sytse Sijbrandij sold 230,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total value of $12,325,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 433,383 shares of company stock worth $23,632,528 over the last three months. 21.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GitLab

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GitLab in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of GitLab by 2,107.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in GitLab during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in GitLab in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. 91.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GitLab

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

