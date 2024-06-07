D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,258,592 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 130,822 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.98% of D.R. Horton worth $495,241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in D.R. Horton during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in D.R. Horton in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in D.R. Horton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Friedenthal Financial purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 81.8% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total value of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other D.R. Horton news, insider David V. Auld sold 25,000 shares of D.R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.33, for a total transaction of $3,908,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 773,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $120,862,005.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara K. Allen sold 363 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.46, for a total value of $53,890.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $838,799. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,812 shares of company stock worth $4,330,617. Corporate insiders own 1.74% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $182.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of D.R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $174.00 to $169.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.31.

Shares of DHI stock traded down $3.50 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $140.20. The stock had a trading volume of 950,007 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,474,275. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.17 billion, a PE ratio of 9.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.27. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.08 and a twelve month high of $165.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 7.35 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The construction company reported $3.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.44. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 1st. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is 8.17%.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 118 markets across 33 states under the names of D.R.

