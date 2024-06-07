Cytokinetics (CYTK) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Cytokinetics (NASDAQ: CYTK):

6/4/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at B. Riley from $122.00 to $92.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/29/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $86.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/28/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $106.00 to $78.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $100.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $92.00 to $70.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at HC Wainwright from $94.00 to $90.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/23/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $108.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $107.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its price target lowered by analysts at JMP Securities from $110.00 to $106.00. They now have a “market outperform” rating on the stock.

5/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

5/8/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $94.00 price target on the stock.

4/9/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Needham & Company LLC. They now have a $108.00 price target on the stock.

4/8/2024 – Cytokinetics had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Truist Financial Co.. They now have a $86.00 price target on the stock.

CYTK traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.28. 88,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,789,441. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $62.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $64.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 0.74. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a one year low of $25.98 and a one year high of $110.25.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.16) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $0.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.91 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 81.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cytokinetics news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,296,913.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, Director John T. Henderson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $681,671.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,069,797.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 32,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $2,422,877.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,296,913.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,305 shares of company stock worth $4,829,643. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CYTK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cytokinetics by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,016,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $919,800,000 after buying an additional 273,565 shares during the last quarter. First Turn Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,414,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 789,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,955,000 after purchasing an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new position in Cytokinetics during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,277,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,299,000.

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

