CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Trading 0.5% Higher

Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $61.50 and last traded at $61.25. Approximately 2,907,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 12,125,459 shares. The stock had previously closed at $60.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on CVS. Bank of America dropped their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of CVS Health from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.05.

CVS Health Trading Up 0.9 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $77.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $88.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at CVS Health

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, with a total value of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of CVS Health

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 2,859 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 3,378 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Prairie Sky Financial Group LLC now owns 3,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its position in CVS Health by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 4,498 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in CVS Health by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Featured Stories

