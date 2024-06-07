CTS (NYSE:CTS) Sets New 1-Year High at $54.50

CTS Co. (NYSE:CTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $54.50 and last traded at $54.49, with a volume of 63119 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $52.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered CTS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.32.

CTS (NYSE:CTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.06. CTS had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $125.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $126.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. CTS's revenue was down 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that CTS Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. CTS’s dividend payout ratio is 9.41%.

In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $212,138.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 128,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,065,396.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Ashish Agrawal sold 4,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total transaction of $212,138.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,065,396.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kieran M. O’sullivan sold 14,976 shares of CTS stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.13, for a total value of $705,818.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 501,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,642,151.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,335 shares of company stock valued at $3,248,248 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in CTS by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,805,735 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $131,280,000 after buying an additional 33,636 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CTS by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,344,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,787,000 after acquiring an additional 94,901 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of CTS by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,187,171 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $51,927,000 after acquiring an additional 47,730 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of CTS by 160.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 963,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,103,000 after acquiring an additional 593,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its holdings in CTS by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 522,850 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $21,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

CTS Corporation manufactures and sells sensors, actuators, and connectivity components in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company provides encoders, rotary position sensors, slide potentiometers, industrial and commercial rotary potentiometers. It also provides non-contacting, and contacting pedals; and eBrake pedals.

