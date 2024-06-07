CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) Price Target Cut to $43.00

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $43.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the technology company’s stock.

CSGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $61.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price objective on CSG Systems International from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $61.67.

Get CSG Systems International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on CSGS

CSG Systems International Stock Performance

CSGS stock opened at $40.82 on Tuesday. CSG Systems International has a 1-year low of $40.53 and a 1-year high of $69.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.81.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.07. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $270.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.66 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSG Systems International will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

CSG Systems International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is currently 54.79%.

Institutional Trading of CSG Systems International

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 88.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $190,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International in the first quarter valued at about $233,000. EMC Capital Management increased its position in CSG Systems International by 28.1% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,808 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in CSG Systems International by 31.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 19,037 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $981,000 after acquiring an additional 4,590 shares during the period. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CSG Systems International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS platform; and related solutions, including service technician management, analytics, electronic bill presentment, etc.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CSG Systems International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSG Systems International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.