CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) PT Lowered to $370.00

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Mizuho from $390.00 to $370.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.67% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CRWD. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $255.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. HSBC upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $400.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $320.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $222.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CrowdStrike presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $340.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 642.45, a PEG ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50-day moving average is $318.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.18. CrowdStrike has a 1-year low of $139.37 and a 1-year high of $365.00.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. CrowdStrike had a net margin of 4.01% and a return on equity of 7.81%. The company had revenue of $845.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.08 million. Analysts forecast that CrowdStrike will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at CrowdStrike

In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total value of $1,893,030.24. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 5,424 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.01, for a total transaction of $1,893,030.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,702,042.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Burt W. Podbere sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.10, for a total transaction of $3,949,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 308,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,557,956.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 317,000 shares of company stock valued at $101,229,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CrowdStrike

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CrowdStrike in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

