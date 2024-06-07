CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) Stock Position Lowered by Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.

Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lessened its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 22.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CRWD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,717,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,451,000 after buying an additional 150,898 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,340,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,618,938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,796 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 124.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,973,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,757,251 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of CrowdStrike by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,768,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,482,000 after purchasing an additional 419,619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in CrowdStrike in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $683,336,000. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total value of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,773,108.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,019 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.80, for a total transaction of $331,990.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 36,136 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,108.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.79, for a total value of $1,235,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 208,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,525,067.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 317,000 shares of company stock worth $101,229,160 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRWD traded up $8.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $349.12. The stock had a trading volume of 4,321,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,553,038. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $318.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.18. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $139.37 and a twelve month high of $365.00. The firm has a market cap of $84.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 647.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $845.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.08 million. CrowdStrike had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.01%. On average, analysts anticipate that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

CRWD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $425.00 price target on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Wednesday. HSBC upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $411.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $393.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on CrowdStrike from $281.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $375.61.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

