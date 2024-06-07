Creditcoin Price Tops $0.67 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on June 7th. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $229.27 million and approximately $7.40 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Creditcoin has traded 1.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.67 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001409 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001750 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000025 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Creditcoin Profile

CTC uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 549,570,839 coins and its circulating supply is 341,092,249 coins. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official message board is creditcoin.org/blog. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Creditcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Creditcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

