Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) Upgraded at Benchmark

Benchmark upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. CL King lowered shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 17th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 31st. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $62.14.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $50.83 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.46. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a 1-year low of $43.38 and a 1-year high of $98.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.32. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 22.11%. The firm had revenue of $817.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 19th. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is currently 191.88%.

Institutional Trading of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,935,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,525 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,034 shares in the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,466 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

