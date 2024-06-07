Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO) PT Lowered to C$10.00 at National Bankshares

Coveo Solutions (TSE:CVO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$14.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities boosted their price target on Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Coveo Solutions from C$12.50 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Coveo Solutions from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coveo Solutions presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$11.71.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Coveo Solutions

Coveo Solutions Trading Up 0.5 %

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

Coveo Solutions stock opened at C$7.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$9.57. The company has a market cap of C$407.36 million, a P/E ratio of -21.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.03. Coveo Solutions has a 52-week low of C$6.66 and a 52-week high of C$12.48. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.37.

(Get Free Report)

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.