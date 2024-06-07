Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) Sets New 1-Year High at $34.39

Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.39 and last traded at $34.20, with a volume of 520210 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price target (up previously from $44.00) on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.30.

The firm has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.60.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $146.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.19 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 22.38% and a return on equity of 24.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total transaction of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Corcept Therapeutics news, insider Sean Maduck sold 25,953 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $649,084.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,131,402.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Charles Robb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.39, for a total transaction of $334,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,969.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 137,572 shares of company stock valued at $3,710,877. Company insiders own 20.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Burney Co. raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 431,638 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 12,402 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 130.5% in the 1st quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 27,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 15,567 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $18,426,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 482.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 219,551 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

