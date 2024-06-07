Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$4,008.33.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CSU. CIBC lifted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,150.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$4,050.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th.

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,807.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$3,690.53 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3,586.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$80.69 billion, a PE ratio of 100.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.36. Constellation Software has a 52-week low of C$2,585.25 and a 52-week high of C$3,864.99.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C$37.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$23.21 by C$14.00. The company had revenue of C$3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.22 billion. Constellation Software had a return on equity of 9.53% and a net margin of 6.52%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellation Software will post 111.5047198 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 20th will be paid a $1.378 dividend. This represents a $5.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 20th. This is a boost from Constellation Software’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.47%.

In other Constellation Software news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 67 shares in the company, valued at C$253,737.71. In other news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy bought 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$253,737.71. Also, Senior Officer John Edward Billowits sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$3,762.90, for a total transaction of C$3,762,900.00. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

