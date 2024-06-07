Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Concrete Pumping (NASDAQ:BBCP – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.97 million. Concrete Pumping had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 4.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. Concrete Pumping updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

Concrete Pumping Trading Down 20.6 %

Shares of Concrete Pumping stock opened at $5.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $322.14 million, a P/E ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200 day moving average of $7.65. Concrete Pumping has a fifty-two week low of $5.98 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on BBCP shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Concrete Pumping from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. William Blair lowered Concrete Pumping from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Bruce F. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,040,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,285,271. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 27.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Concrete Pumping

Concrete Pumping Holdings, Inc provides concrete pumping and waste management services in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers concrete pumping services to general contractors and concrete finishing companies in the commercial, infrastructure, and residential sectors under the Brundage-Bone and Capital Pumping brands; and industrial cleanup and containment services primarily to customers in the construction industry under the Eco-Pan brand.

