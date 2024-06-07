Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) Shares Down 6.3%

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $12.49 and last traded at $12.73. 254,839 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average session volume of 673,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.59.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMP. Loop Capital raised Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Friday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Compass Minerals International from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Compass Minerals International from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.27. The stock has a market cap of $545.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.17.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $1.26. Compass Minerals International had a negative net margin of 7.47% and a positive return on equity of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $364.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. Compass Minerals International’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMP. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 4,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Compass Minerals International by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,376 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Compass Minerals International by 116.9% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Compass Minerals International by 157.0% in the 3rd quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, provides essential minerals in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Salt and Plant Nutrition. The Salt segment produces, markets, and sells sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with sodium chloride to produce specialty products.

