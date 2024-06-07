Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) Sets New 1-Year High at $113.66

Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $113.66 and last traded at $112.91, with a volume of 151173 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $108.86.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CVLT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Commvault Systems from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Commvault Systems from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.40.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.13. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.76 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The software maker reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $223.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.00 million. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 20.13% and a return on equity of 31.27%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Commvault Systems

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of Commvault Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total value of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 15,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.20, for a total transaction of $1,760,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 539,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,449,043. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.83, for a total transaction of $1,219,130.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,215,472.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,816 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,874. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Commvault Systems

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,298,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Commvault Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,110,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,426,814 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,907,000 after purchasing an additional 144,625 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Commvault Systems by 27.6% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 70,516 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 15,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the third quarter worth $2,611,000. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

Further Reading

