Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Trading 0.4% Higher

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $39.29 and last traded at $39.22. 2,232,415 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 20,262,063 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.07.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Redburn Atlantic lowered Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, April 26th. BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.83 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In related news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 3,176,923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total transaction of $10,134,384.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,000,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,380,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Comcast

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Comcast by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $896,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Bollard Group LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 36,996 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

