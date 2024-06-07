CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) Shares Bought by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,774 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $20,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,737,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,074,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in CME Group by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 7,140 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.35, for a total value of $1,501,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,153,999.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total transaction of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 50,640 shares of company stock worth $10,676,444. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $187.00 target price (up previously from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CME Group from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (down from $235.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on CME Group from $222.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $217.80.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CME

CME Group Stock Performance

Shares of CME stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $199.36. The stock had a trading volume of 1,842,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,806,855. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $209.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 0.52. CME Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 56.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.33%.

CME Group Profile

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CME? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.