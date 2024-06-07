Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) PT Lowered to $68.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $77.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NET. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a market outperform rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. DZ Bank upgraded Cloudflare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $90.70.

Cloudflare stock opened at $71.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.23. The company has a market cap of $24.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -134.45 and a beta of 1.08. Cloudflare has a 52-week low of $53.88 and a 52-week high of $116.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $378.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.93 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Cloudflare will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 7,968 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.08, for a total transaction of $757,597.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,284,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $122,177,514.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Katrin Suder sold 574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total value of $38,521.14. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,433,481.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 677,101 shares of company stock valued at $57,967,097 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.83% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,572,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,632,000 after buying an additional 412,864 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 28,128,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,723,685,000 after buying an additional 584,566 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 121.2% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,916,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,836,000 after buying an additional 1,597,900 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the 4th quarter valued at $221,858,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,733,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,289,000 after buying an additional 51,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.68% of the company’s stock.

Cloudflare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, script management, security center, and rate limiting products.

