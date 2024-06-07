Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Trims Stock Position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,623 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.27% of Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $355,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 5,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 41.5% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 28,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,498 shares during the period. Finally, Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF by 1,998.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC now owns 95,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,618,000 after purchasing an additional 90,909 shares during the period.

Get Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.08. 27,471 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 50,052. Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $46.51 and a 52-week high of $48.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.03 and its 200 day moving average is $48.10.

Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (SCHJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade corporate bonds with short-term maturities of 1-5 years. SCHJ was launched on Oct 10, 2019 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHJ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab 1-5 Year Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.