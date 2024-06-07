Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Sells 81,032 Shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (BATS:GOVT – Free Report) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 166,264 shares of the company’s stock after selling 81,032 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 41.5% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

GOVT remained flat at $22.63 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,032,264 shares. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.60.

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.0594 per share. This is a boost from iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd.

(Free Report)

The iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF (GOVT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE U.S. Treasury Core Bond index. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of fixed-rate nonconvertible U.S. Treasury securities with a remaining maturity of one year or more. GOVT was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.