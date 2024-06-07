Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,441 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42,439.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,628,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,121,085,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607,912 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after acquiring an additional 8,316,251 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at about $2,335,886,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,277,616 shares during the period. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,128,876,000.

Get iShares Core S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of IVV traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $536.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,499,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,419,509. The company has a fifty day moving average of $520.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $499.84. The company has a market cap of $463.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $539.62.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.