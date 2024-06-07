Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC Purchases 29 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 198 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Client 1ST Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $702,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BKNG has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC increased their target price on shares of Booking from $4,220.00 to $4,230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,550.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Edward Jones reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Booking from $3,600.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,902.54.

Booking Stock Up 0.1 %

Booking stock traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3,813.09. 159,737 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260,567. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,579.36 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,637.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,539.35.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $20.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $14.03 by $6.36. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. Booking had a net margin of 21.81% and a negative return on equity of 288.35%. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $11.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 178.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 227 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,580.75, for a total value of $812,830.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,157,314.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 4,302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,422.75, for a total transaction of $14,724,670.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,548 shares in the company, valued at $114,826,417. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,351 shares of company stock worth $18,440,475 over the last quarter. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

